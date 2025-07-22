Huddersfield Town 'working' on deal to sign ex Hearts and Rangers prospect

A former Hearts midfielder is reportedly a target for English League One club Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town are reportedly ready to make a move for a former Hearts and Rangers academy product.

A report from Football Insider has claimed the Terriers are preparing several ‘ambitious’ moves during the summer transfer window as American owner Kevin Nagle looks to push the club towards promotion into the Championship after they could only claim a mid-table finish in their first season back in the third tier of the English game.

The likes of former Sunderland star Lynden Gooch, Millwall defender Murray Wallace and Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson have already been snapped up and a move for former Hearts academy star Marc Leonard is reportedly next on the agenda.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has already revealed Millwall are ‘prepared to sanction’ Leonard’s departure during the summer transfer window after he struggled to command a regular place in the Lions starting lineup last season. The former Scotland Under-21 international is said to be a target for ‘several Championship and MLS sides - but Huddersfield have now ‘joined the chase’ as they look to boost Lee Grant’s squad and establish themselves as one of the favourites for promotion into the Championship this season.

What has Marc Leonard said about his time at Birmingham City?

Speaking midway through last season as he struggled to make an impact with the Blues, Leonard told Birmingham Live: “I did [realise] because I realised that the level of the club and how big the club is and I won't shy away from anything. I think I train every day as hard as I possibly can and when I come on, I want to make as much impact as I can, or if I'm starting I want to do the exact same. I think the boys who have been playing have been unbelievable so far, and it's been difficult and it's been frustrating but you just have to get on with it, that's football and I'm definitely not going to shy away from anything.

“Competition for places is massive, it's a squad with heaps of quality. I mean, if you could watch the training sessions, it's incredible how good the sessions are. Even when the boys are on recovery, the boys that haven't played it's a really good standard and we've got such a big squad – and such a big squad full of quality players. The boys that don't play are so supportive, and it's a group of boys who are all supporting one another because sometimes it can be difficult if you're not playing and maybe you have been playing before, but totally we're all in the same lines, and we all want to be reach the same goal. So it's It's been really good.”