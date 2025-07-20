The summer transfer window is in full swing and a whole host of big deals have already been completed as clubs prepare for the new Premiership season.

For Hibs, the need to boost their squad was all too clear as they prepare to compete on a number of front during the season and they have already broken their transfer record by securing a deal for striker Thibault Klidjé over the last week.

Hearts have also been busy after they brought in the likes of Oisin McEntee, Claudio Braga and Stuart Findley as they prepare for a first season under new manager Derek McInnes.

A whole host of other eye-catching deals have been concluded across the Scottish Premiership - but what is the biggest deal to have ever taken place between two Scottish clubs?

1 . Steven Naismith (Kilmarnock to Rangers - 2007) Reported fee: £1.9 million

2 . Dave McPherson (Hearts to Rangers - July 1992) Reported fee: £2.6 million

3 . Phil O''Donnell (Motherwell to Celtic - September 1994) Reported fee: £2.6 million

4 . David Turnbull (Motherwell to Celtic - August 2020) Reported fee: £3.0 million