Top 10 biggest transfers between Scottish clubs including Hibs, Hearts, Rangers and Celtic deals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 20th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

What are the top ten biggest transfers between two Scottish clubs?

The summer transfer window is in full swing and a whole host of big deals have already been completed as clubs prepare for the new Premiership season.

For Hibs, the need to boost their squad was all too clear as they prepare to compete on a number of front during the season and they have already broken their transfer record by securing a deal for striker Thibault Klidjé over the last week.

Hearts have also been busy after they brought in the likes of Oisin McEntee, Claudio Braga and Stuart Findley as they prepare for a first season under new manager Derek McInnes.

A whole host of other eye-catching deals have been concluded across the Scottish Premiership - but what is the biggest deal to have ever taken place between two Scottish clubs?

Reported fee: £1.9 million

1. Steven Naismith (Kilmarnock to Rangers - 2007)

Reported fee: £1.9 million | Getty Images

Reported fee: £2.6 million

2. Dave McPherson (Hearts to Rangers - July 1992)

Reported fee: £2.6 million Photo: SNS Group

Reported fee: £2.6 million

3. Phil O''Donnell (Motherwell to Celtic - September 1994)

Reported fee: £2.6 million | Getty Images

Reported fee: £3.0 million

4. David Turnbull (Motherwell to Celtic - August 2020)

Reported fee: £3.0 million | SNS Group

