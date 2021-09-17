'I really feel part of it' - Peter Haring discusses Hearts future in the final year of contract

Peter Haring is enjoying his time at Hearts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Austrian is one of a number of first-team stars whose deal expires at the end of the season.

Talks have yet to start over a new contract but the 28-year-old believes there is more to come from him on the pitch after impressive performances against Dundee United and Hibs.

"I have not thought about that [a new deal],” he said.

"The last two years I was just making sure I was coming back to play football again and then performing. There is still a long season to go and I’m fully focused on that.

“There’s been no talks yet. But there’s so many games left this season and I still think I can do better than I have so far.”

Since arriving at Hearts in 2018, Haring has had plenty of ups and downs. From becoming a fan favourite and appearing in Scottish Cup finals to injury which ruled him out of a full season.

It is a club he has developed strong feelings for which could be key when it comes the time for contract talks.

“It’s the club I have been the longest at through my whole career,” he said. “I really feel part of it.

“Going through everything I have in the last few years, first of all with my injuries and then relegation and getting back up, means there’s an emotional connection with the club.

“I have enjoyed every single day of being part of it. It’s a great club to be at and work at. I’m really happy to be here.

“We will see what the future brings.”

As well as getting back to his best on the pitch, Haring is more content than ever off the field

He said: “I really enjoy Edinburgh, especially this year with the weather being so good – I can’t believe this is Scotland right now!

“But since just before Covid my missus has been here too so I’m not on my own any more. That makes it even better.

“The country is open for travelling too so last weekend was my first since before Covid that my family has been over and that makes life much easier and more enjoyable.”

