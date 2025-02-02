The former boss is now starting to thrive abroad - and has opened up on a problem faced at Hearts and why it was a ‘dry run.’

Ian Cathro has pulled the curtain back on his time at Hearts - and how he didn’t fit into the Scottish football bubble.

The former Tynecastle head coach is now impressing as leader at Portuguese side Estoril in his first management gig since exiting Gorgie. He has had top level coaching experience since though with Tottenham, Wolves and Al Ittihad.

Cathro was in the Premiership for less than a year between 2016-17 and didn’t have to look far to find his detractors. Now in a new interview, he admits that he felt there were some who were happy to see him fail, and now feels like Estoril is a perfect fit for him to reboot his managerial career.

He said in an interview with Henry Winter: “I took away the space from somebody else. I couldn't get people on the phone that were writing the articles, I didn’t play fives with them on a Wednesday night. I was far from being in that little bubble.

"There was something about a young Scottish coach who hadn't played but had already worked at clubs like Valencia (with Nuno) and Newcastle (with Steve McClaren and Benitez). Unfortunately, there's something in the Scottish psyche that would rather pull that person back down than use that person to inspire others. Not everyone. But it's definitely an attitude that exists unfortunately.

“It can be really easy to have an opinion but it can be really difficult to make a decision. I started my own business, coaching (the Cathro Clinic), as a 16 year old. I had to make endless decisions, file accounts, pay people, hire people, fire people. Turning an opinion into a decision for some people can be really tough. The way that I've grown that's not been an issue for me.

“No one between the age of 15 and 30 put in more hours or worked more than me. That 15 years of working and thinking about all these things every minute gave me a base and now it's about being precise, clear and hugely energetic in the moment. One of the biggest skills in life is getting to a point where you recognise how you perform at your best.

“I spoke to Rafa and he said when he was young he had 1,000 ideas, as he started to progress he had more experience he had 100 ideas. By the time he became who we all know (famous Champions League-winning manager) he had 10 ideas.

“I'm on that journey. In my mind this here at Estoril is the start. The last one (Hearts) was a dry run, well it wasn’t very dry, call it a practice run.”