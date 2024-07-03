Jamie Walker has signed a new deal with Bradford City. | Getty Images

Jamie Walker enjoyed an excellent season in West Yorkshire and is quickly becoming a firm fan favourite

Former Hearts winger and academy graduate Jamie Walker has put an end to speculation surrounding his future at Bradford City by signing a new one year deal at Valley Parade.

When the ex-Jambos star left Tynecastle for a second time in 2022 he signed a two year contract with the West Yorkshire side but carried the option for a further year in a clause which has now been activated.

Walker has been a popular figure with the Bantams supporters since his arrival and despite failing to win promotion under the management of Mark Hughes and more recently former Motherwell boss Graham Alexander, he has been praised for his performances in claret and amber after scoring eight goals in 30 appearances last term.

The Edinburgh born wide man, who won the Scottish Championship on two separate occasions with Hearts, was reportedly a target for several sides in the division above after a string of impressive performances and was also coveted by a recently-relegated Carlisle United team hoping to bounce back to the third-tier next term.

Speaking to Football Scotland about his new deal, he said: "I had that in my old contract, it was an option year. I actually finished the season well so I had a bit of interest. I think the club got a bit wind of it so they took that option up. I'm quite happy, it's a good club.

"I think Carlisle were interested. They've got new owners so I think they're giving it a bit of a go. But there was clubs in League One too but my agent never really said who. It never really got that far because as soon as they extended my option I never had any leeway or that."

Bradford are targeting a return to League One for the first time since 2019 and Walker claims he is expecting a challenging pre-season under manager Alexander, whose appointment he has been impressed with.

"I spoke to a few of the lads at Motherwell and I know what the gaffer is like so I think it's going be hard work. At this level, I think you win games through hard work. His morals are hard work and doing things properly so I think you'll probably get success doing that." Walker said.

The 31-year-old, who has made over 200 appearances for the Jambos across two spells, later turned his attention to his former club and claims he has been impressed by the work of manager Steven Naismith, particularly in the summer transfer window where he signalled two major signings that he feels will do well.

"I think the thing that's impressed me the most is the signings of Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal who have played at the level before and done very well," he said.

