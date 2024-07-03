Scotland will be targeting World Cup qualification after crashing out at the group stage of Euro 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

The latest headlines as Scotland are handed a striker boost ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has been handed a vital striker boost in the run-up to his side’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

The Tartan Army were eliminated in the group stage of Euro 2024 and one their main weaknesses proved to be the striker department as his side managed just two goals and three shots on target throughout their campaign when facing hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

Clarke’s men lost QPR forward Lyndon Dykes in the build-up to the tournament, and Che Adams who recently returned from an end of season injury, failed to score throughout the tournament despite starting all three matches.

Lawrence Shankland was prolific for Hearts throughout the season, but failed to transfer his form onto the European stage during his brief opportunities to shine from the bench.

Clarke’s existing contract runs until the end of 2026 and if he is to remain in his post for the World Cup qualification campaign then one of his main objectives will be to improve the team’s attacking record.

One player who could provide them with a boost is thought to be Ipswich hitman George Hirst, who has now declared his allegiances to Scotland, according to reports from the Scottish Sun.

Hirst, the son of three-time England international David, represented the Three Lions at various age groups ranging from U17 to U20 and was notably part of the team which won the 2017 Toulon Tournament, with Hirst notably netting four goals at the competition.

The 25-year-old is uncapped for England’s senior team and has represented the likes of Portsmouth, Rotherham United, Leicester City and is currently playing for Championship promotion winners Ipswich Town.

Last term he bagged seven goals in 26 appearances during an injury-hit campaign, but he is expected to remain a key part of the first team in the Premier League.

Scotland will be aiming to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998 and will be high on confidence after successfully qualifying for both Euro 2020 and 2024.

Celtic and Rangers battle for Scottish prodigy who is training at Arsenal

Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers are both keeping close tabs on St Johnstone youth defender Callan Hamill, who is currently training at Arsenal’s academy with a view to a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

The 15-year-old right back represents Scotland at his age group and has been allowed to spend time experiencing the environment in North London having impressed scouts, as per The Athletic.

St Johnstone’s Head of the youth academy, Alistair Stevenson has heaped praise on the youngster and describes him as ‘very much a leader’ at both the club and international setup during a recent interview with the team’s website.

Hamill can only move cross-border at the end of his under-16 season which would mean any compensation deal would take place next summer.

