Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports over Steve Clarke’s future as Scotland manager.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke reportedly has the ‘unwavering support’ of the SFA despite the Tartan Army’s failure to progress into the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

Despite travelling to Germany with high hopes of becoming the first Scotland side to progress beyond the group stages of a major tournament, a bruising opening night defeat against the hosts put Scotland on the back foot with games against Switzerland and Hungary still to play. A hard-earned goalless draw against the Swiss raised hopes of securing a place in the last 16 but they were ended in cruel fashion after an injury-time Kevin Csoboth goal helped Hungary to a dramatic 1-0 win against Clarke’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been intense speculation over Clarke’s future - although he shut down any talk of what could lie ahead in the aftermath of the Euro 2024 exit, describing questions over his future as ‘strange, really strange’. Clarke has already received the backing of former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd, who believes the Scotland boss is the man to lead the country into the Nations League and World Cup 2026 qualifying campaigns, despite conceding there are ‘a lot of questions to answer’ following their Euro 2024 heartache.

Speaking after the Hungary defeat, he told Sky Sports: "The players have set the bar that they can get to. They've dropped below that a little bit. There's heartache tonight because there was genuine belief we could get out the group. This group of players has shown so much over a period of time. You felt this could be the group to go and do it. But when you break it down, Germany was a very different game to start with.

“They get to the latter stages of major competitions so that was very difficult. Switzerland was a creditable draw. But tonight, they were lacking a little bit in quality. We've got to dust ourselves down and go again. There will be a lot of questions to answer for Steve Clarke but, whatever happens, I hope he's the man to lead us into the Nations League and qualifying for the World Cup. He's shown he can get us there and he knows this squad."

Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes also backed Clarke, telling talkSPORT: "I believe the Scotland job will be a good job for any manager. Some managers, who have worked quite hard over the years, sometimes need a break and take a wee bit of time before you do anything. Look, I have to say, and you know me, I will always stick up for managers the way I see it. None of you can say Steve has not done a terrific job. Steve Clarke has done a brilliant job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad