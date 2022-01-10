Jamie Walker's Hearts future decided as winger heads for England

Jamie Walker wants to play more regularly.

The forward is heading south today for talks with English Two club Bradford City, who are keen to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the season. That move is expected to go through barring any late hitches.

Hearts would prefer to keep Walker but are sympathetic to his predicament as a bit-part player at Tynecastle Park. His contract expires at the end of the season and he intends to join Bradford once he undergoes a medical.

Manager Derek Adams made his move for the 28-year-old last week and is keen to give him the regular match action he is craving. Adams is a long-term admirer of Walker and believes he can help Bradford’s push towards the play-offs.

The club are currently 12th in League Two but have aspirations of achieveing promotion this summer. Livingston and St Johnstone are also keen on the player but Bradford are now expected to secure his services.

Walker has made just four league appearances for Hearts, all as a substitute, to date this term. He did manage to score the winning goal against Dundee at Dens Park last month, however he wants more minutes.

He previously spent 18 months in England after leaving Hearts to join Wigan Athletic for a reported £300,000 in January 2018. He returned to Tynecastle on a free transfer in summer 2019, signing a three-year deal.

Walker has scored a total of 54 goals for Hearts across both spells in Gorgie.