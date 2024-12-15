Hearts have been sent a clear message by the Tynecastle icon.

John Robertson has urged Hearts to relish a full Tynecastle next week as they seek to secure knockout European football.

The Jambos lost 2-0 to Copenhagen in their latest league phase match in the Conference League. After starting off with two wins against Dinamo Minsk and Omonia Nicosia, Neil Critchley’s side have now lost three in a row against Heidenheim, Cercle Brugge and Copenhagen.

Petrocub come to Gorgie next week as the six-game cycle ends, where Hearts will be favourites to win the game and move onto nine points. That has a strong chance of being enough to get them into the knockout play-off round. The Jambos legend says such a shoot-out scenario is something the club would have taken at the start of the season.

A return to domestic action awaits on Sunday away at Kilmarnock before that match with Petrocub, but the former striker has been left willing his side over the line on the continent. Robertson told TNT Sport: “I have said all along that if you said to the fans, the management team and the players, a home game against the team bottom of the Conference League.

“Last game of the campaign to qualify for the next knockout stages, you would have bitten your hand off. That is what they have got to look at now, look to next week, a tough game on Sunday then go into next week and win at a packed Tynecastle and get through.

The Hearts icon was flanked by Steven Naismith, who Critchley replaced as head coach earlier this season. He added: “Packing Tynecastle is key. The fans needs to turn up and be vocal, make it a great atmosphere for what can be a good, successful European campaign.”