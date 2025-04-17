Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts legend has revealed what the cup-winning boss did that current players can take points from this weekend vs Aberdeen.

John Robertson believes every Hearts player will have their part to play this weekend - and can look to his semi-final experience as a reason why.

The Jambos face Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup semi final for the chance to play Celtic or St Johnstone in the final. It comes amid disappointment of not making the Premiership’s top six and the cup now stands as Hearts’ only possible chance of getting European football next season.

John Robertson was dropped to the bench for the semi final clash against the Dons in 1996 by Jim Jefferies, who’d go on to win the cup two years later. Robertson emerged from the bench to score and book progress to the final, proving to him that subs could play a massive part in Saturday’s thriller.

Hearts sub impact

He said: “Dropped, Jim Jefferies dropped me, dumped on the bench. That was just, again it was one of those ones that I'd been in and out of the team, I'd had a groin issue, so Allan Johnson was just making through at the time. I was kind of recovering from injury, trying to get back, but no, the players who started were there on merit, there's absolutely no doubt about that."

“If you're a striker who, you know when I was up to about that time, the hacks would kindly probably describe me as a veteran. The ageing, veteran striker. Probably by that time you're a veteran. I was probably 32, coming up for 33. You're thinking. that's the way it is. So you always still believe as a striker, that you can make the difference, there's absolutely no doubt about it, and it wasn't a huge surprise the way we started, it wasn't a huge surprise, because of the previous games.

"There's still that aspect of, you have to come on and make a difference. I mean that's one thing as a coach that I've hammered into players over the years that I've had, is that you're going to be disappointed when you're not starting, but you must be ready to make an impact when you come on. Even if it is to stuff me up, as a manager. I wasn't going on the park to say to Jim Jefferies, I'll show you. A lot of it you are, of course you are, because you want to be the guy to start the game, but I still had huge respect for my teammates, and when I was coming on, they'd done the hard work for 82 minutes.

“Could I get them over the line? Could I help get them over the line, because we're a team, and that's what you do, that's when you come on. Selfishly as a striker, I'm going to come on and score. I managed to score and set up a goal that day, and come off, helped the team get to the cup final. That's what we're all there for. “

What could have been VAR tale

The legendary striker added: “It was a good one for me in the end, and the frustrating aspect was I was on the bench to begin with. Alongside Big Dave Macpherson, and we were going through a sort of change. Jim Jeffries had come in, and a lot of younger lads had come in too, Alan Johnston, Paul Ritchie, Alan Johnston etc, and it was a horrendous game. It was a really, really poor match. And it was strange, because when we were warming up for the game, Big Duncan Shearer was on the bench at Aberdeen, and he was laughing. Big Duncan being big Duncan, he says, well, we can't believe it, we've got about 500 goals between us, and both of us are sitting on the bench.

“And I said, well, don't worry, big man, we'll just have to go in and light it up a wee bit. And that's exactly what happened. You're thrown on, and that's Jim's last words were, go on, take us to the final. I managed to scramble one in, and I think on these days, there may have been a VAR. It may have had a look at it, to see. I got a first flick, went for the second one, the ball got smashed, and it hit my hand, it went in.

“So I think today that may not have counted, but it was accidental. It went in, so we got the lead, and we were thinking we were there, and Hearts at that time, I think we'd lost about six or seven semi finals, and couldn't get over. We were thinking we were there, and then Duncan pops up, the incredible header, he says he meant it, but I'm sure he tried to knock that back across goals, and you're thinking again, here we go, 1-1. Then thankfully we were up the park, the ball whipped it in, and Alan Johnson snuck in and we got through, which was fantastic, and they say in the semi-final, it's about getting through. I think it was the last eight minutes, the three goals came in, you could have forgotten about the first 82 minutes, it was just a war of attrition.

“The good news for the players this Saturday is the pitch was much better than it was, brick hard, bumpy, bobbly, horrible windy day, the pitch out there is a bowling green, so they'll be able to get it down and play. Again it was the relief of getting to the cup final, because you keep thinking, I was getting to the stage where Rory McIlroy is, am I going to win this? Am I going to get there?

“Because it's been, our first final since 86, this is now 95/96, and you're thinking, this could be the last chance. Didn't play in the final, I was a sub, and unfortunately we lost Gary Locke early in the final, and lost it. Then again, we went back and won it in 98, so semi-finals, it's about getting through. It's very similar to Saturday, there was nothing much between, Hearts and Aberdeen then, and there's nothing much between, Hearts and Aberdeen this week."

John Robertson was promoting Premier Sports’ live and exclusive coverage of Hearts v Aberdeen on Saturday from 12pm on Premier Sports 1. Watch Premier Sports via your TV provider on Sky, Virgin TV, STV Player and Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription, and on the Premier Sports’ streaming platform.