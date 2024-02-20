Kenneth Vargas

Kenneth Vargas is in the process of 'finalising' a permanent move to Hearts, according to his dad.

The Costa Rican has five goals in his last nine games as he begins to show the form that prompted Steven Naismith to sign him last summer. His parent club at present is Herediano in his homeland.

There is an option to buy in his season-long loan deal and his dad says the forward is loving life in Gorgie, with a permanent move is in the works. As quoted by Football Scotland, Vargas senior said: "He is so happy at Hearts that he is finalising details that will allow him to remain a Hearts player next season.

"He persuaded me to bring forward my retirement date because of health problems I have suffered. I'm waiting for him to come home to Costa Rica when his season ends and we’re going to start a business, do something online.

"He told me to take it easy, rest and then we will start the business when he returns. Thank God he is doing very well. We had several conversations and he told me that he would send me money per month and that I should not worry so much.

"Setting up a business will stop me from being bored at home. Kenneth has told me he has settled into Hearts very well especially considering he is in a country where he does not have a 100 per cent handle on the language.