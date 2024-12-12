Key Hearts defender sparks major injury concern in Copenhagen as Michael Stewart struck by long-term fear
Hearts have been hit with a fresh injury concern against Copenhagen as Michael Stewart instantly affirmed his fears for the Jambos star.
Frankie Kent was in the starting XI for the Conference League clash in Denmark, not far removed from a quad injury that forced him off against Aberdeen in the Premiership. He went down in the first half and to be helped off the pitch by physios as Adam Forrester came on to replace him before the break.
Kilmarnock are to come in the league away from home on Sunday before a return to European endeavours next week, with a league phase finale against Petrocub. Head coach Neil Critchley has already lost defender Stephen Kinglsey for an extended period of time with a muscle problem sustained against Aberdeen, requiring a stretcher to come off the pitch.
Former Hearts midfielder Stewart was on TNT Sports commentary duty for the game against Copenhagen and instantly reacted to Kent making his way off the park. He has the fear that a longer-term injury has been suffered by the key Hearts player.
He said: “I was just going to say, that is really concerning. If there is a muscle pull, you would think he would be able to walk a little more free than that. It almost looks to me as if it’s a real snap of the muscle.
“A rupture or something more serious, whether it’s a knee or something in landing. Potentially looking at that, it looks like a rupture of the muscle and it’s not a quick turnaround from that.”
