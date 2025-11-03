SPFL Premiership match in Glasgow is due to take place on Sunday

Kilmarnock have approached Hearts for an emergency goalkeeper loan ahead of Sunday’s Premiership match with Celtic. The Rugby Park club need a keeper this week and contacted their Tynecastle counterparts hoping to find a solution. Their search is ongoing as they try to find a suitable candidate to step into their squad.

Kilmarnock lost first-choice goalkeeper Max Stryjek last month due to a health issue identified during routine medical tests. He is expected to be out until next year. Tobi Oluwayemi was signed on an emergency seven-day loan from Celtic in a deal which has since been extended. He played in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Falkirk but cannot face his parent club this weekend.

With back-up Eddie Beach the only recognised first-team goalkeeper available to play against Celtic, Kilmarnock initially wanted Zander Clark on loan from Hearts. Nothing has been ruled out at this stage but Tynecastle management have been reluctant to sanction that deal so far. Hearts are willing to let Harry Stone head to East Ayrshire on loan and that is something Kilmarnock are considering whilst also looking at other options.

Clark began the season as Hearts’ first-choice keeper and made seven appearances in total across the Premier Sports Cup and Premiership. He lost his place when German Alexander Schwolow arrived at the end of August. Craig Gordon’s return to fitness leaves Clark third choice at the moment, with Stone fourth in line. Both need more competitive football and that is unlikely to come at Hearts right now.

Schwolow took a firm grip of the goalkeeping position and set a club record by becoming the first man to record shutouts in his first four outings with the Edinburgh club. Gordon has recovered from shoulder and hamstring issues which troubled him during the summer and is now pushing Schwolow in an attempt to get back into the team. He has been Hearts’ substitute goalkeeper in recent weeks.

The 42-year-old was recalled by Scotland last month and kept his place when national coach Steve Clark named his latest squad earlier today. Gordon has a fair chance of playing for in two decisive World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Denmark, despite being without a competitive outing since May.

No.1 Angus Gunn is injured and unable to play due to a knee injury suffered with his club, Nottingham Forest. The other keepers called up by Clarke are Rangers’ Liam Kelly and Falkirk’s Scott Bain. Kelly is also out of favour at club level and, like Gordon, finds himself playing second fiddle at the moment. Bain is playing regularly, however the last of his three international caps came six years ago.

Kilmarnock will continue their search for an emergency keeper this week. They know Stone from Hearts is an option and may return to take up that option at some point in the coming days. They are also exploring the free agent market. Manager Stuart Kettlewell stated recently that Robby McCrorie would not be recalled from his loan at Danish side Esbjerg.

