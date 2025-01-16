Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hearts stars of the past and present have sent a message after the transfer news.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kye Rowles has paid tribute to Hearts as he sent a farewell message following his departure from the club.

The Australian international has signed with MLS club DC United on a deal until the end of 2026, with the option of a further year. Hearts signed the defender from Central Coast Mariners in the summer of 2022 and has played 103 times, including 27 club appearances this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His exit is the latest this January at Tynecastle, with Andres Salazar returning to Colombia following a loan from Atletico Nacional and Liam Boyce making a switch to Derry City. Now speaking via social media, Rowles has sent his thanks to Hearts and the city of Edinburgh for his time in Scotland.

He said: “Thank you to everyone at Heart of Midlothian FC for the past few seasons it’s been a privilege to represent this historic club. Edinburgh has been so welcoming and I'm grateful to have met many great people.

“To the boys I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the changeroom and pitch with I can’t thank you enough! I wish the club nothing but the best for the future.”

This has brought out players of the past and present in response to the message. James Penrice said “What a player, All the best.” and Frankie Kent added “Big love Rowles.” Yan Dhanda put “All the best brother” while Socceroos teammate and Hearts battler Cammy Devlin commented “Love you bread.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past players were also quick to congratulate the defender on his time at the club and his move to America. Toby Sibbick put two love hearts beneath his post and Josh Ginnelly put beneath the DC United unveiling of the now ex-Jambos stopper “Congratulations brother.” Hearts are back in action this Friday in Scottish Cup action vs Brechin City.