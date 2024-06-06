Hearts finished 3rd in the Scottish Premiership table in the last campaign. Only the champions Celtic and runners-up Rangers finished higher than the Edinburgh outfit.
As for Hibs, they had a disappointing season which resulted in Nick Montgomery losing his job. Nevertheless, their fans will no doubt turn up again once again next term.
Dundee United are back in the top flight again following their promotion from the Championship, whilst Ross County managed to stay up as well. Here is a look at how Hearts and Hibs’ season ticket prices for the upcoming 2024/25 season compare to the rest of the division...
