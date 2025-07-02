Lawrence Shankland heads to Spain to join Hearts

Scotland striker will continue his career at Tynecastle

Lawrence Shankland is travelling to Spain this evening to join Hearts’ pre-season training camp ahead of signing a new contract with the Edinburgh club. The Scotland striker is expected to complete the deal over the next 48 hours and sign a long-term agreement after months of uncertainty over his future.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes made a strong case during talks with Shankland and the player has now decided he will continue his career at Tynecastle Park. In the last 24 hours, Shankland moved towards an agreement in an effort to resolve his future. His three-year Hearts contract expired last month and he did not travel to Spain with the first-team squad last weekend.

The news that he is set to stay is an enormous boost to McInnes, who is only a few weeks into his new job in Edinburgh and made re-signing Shankland one of his top priorities. Player and club have not yet signed contracts but that is now expected to happen before the weekend, finally bringing the long-running saga to a close.

McInnes spoke at the team hotel on Tuesday and admitted the situation was challenging and that he was stepping up plans to sign an alternative striker. However, discussions thereafter reignited the prospect that Shankland could continue his career at Tynecastle. McInnes wanted the 29-year-old to remain in Gorgie but negotiations proved difficult and protracted. The manager has never given up hope despite being willing to sign a different striker if necessary.

Shankland scored 68 goals in 137 Hearts appearances across the last three seasons and was appointed team captain in December 2022 following an injury to goalkeeper Craig Gordon. He remains popular with supporters due to his goalscoring ability and many Jambos will be relieved that this situation now looks like reaching a positive conclusion.

More Hearts transfers to come before summer window closes

Shankland’s deal will not be the last done by Hearts this summer as McInnes would like more signings. With negotiations over a quick deal with Kazakhstan winger Islam Chesnokov currently in deadlock, Hearts are willing to sign another right-sided attacker for the start of the new Premiership campaign. They will try to tempt Chesnokov’s club, Tobol Kostanay, into agreeing a transfer.

McInnes still wants to strengthen specific areas of his squad but has time to do so as the transfer window does not close until 1 September. “The priority was a bit more pace, players happier playing in wide areas and a bit more physicality,” he said. “I still think, while we're getting there, we're still a bit short of that at the minute.”

The club have already brought in six players so far this summer in the shape of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Portuguese striker Claudio Braga and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay.