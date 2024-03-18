Lawrence Shankland offered Hearts dive defence as striker told referee should have dished out penalty
One pundit believes the incident in which Lawrence Shankland was booked for diving during a Hearts defeat to Ross County should have ended with a Jambos penalty.
The Staggies beat Steven Naismith's side 2-1 thanks to a double from Simon Murray. Yutaro Oda brought one back for the third-placed Premiership side in second half stoppage time and Stephen Kinglsey had a sumptuous free-kick ruled out. Shankland was deemed to have interfered with the view of goalkeeper George Wickens as Kingsley netted.
Controversy struck in the second half when Shankland was booked by referee Grant Irvine for simulation following a challenge by Ryan Leak. Hearts are appealing the decision to show their talisman a yellow and Sportscene pundit Jackie McNamara reckons a penalty should have been given.
The former Scotland right-back and Dundee United boss said: "When I looked at it I thought it was soft and that it was harsh to give the yellow card. When you look at it in slow motion, his leg is across. I thought it was a penalty myself when I first seen it. Looking back at it, his knee is across his thigh."
Former Hearts winger McCann meanwhile held little sympathy for Shankland in the free-kick incident, believing it was correct to say the striker was obstructing the view of Wickens. He added: "Shankland is giving the referee a decision to make by being in that position.
"I think Wickens is transferring his weight onto his left and he maybe impedes his jump. Kinglsey is probably going to find the back of the net anyway. I think he was (impeding the goalkeeper eyeline), just."
