Hearts defender Lewis Neilson is on loan at Partick Thistle

Lewis Neilson is confident he can fight for a place in the Hearts team next season after a beneficial loan at Partick Thistle.

The centre-back has been an ever-present for the Jags this season as they push for promotion out of the Championship. Kris Doolan’s side are looking forward to the Premiership play-offs and Neilson will hope to play his part in getting them up.

Then attention will turn to making inroads into Steven Naismith’s Hearts team. The Jambos will likely run with a bulkier squad next term with European football to contend with and Neilson’s ultimate goal is to stake his claim for regular Tynecastle minutes, something he is confident of doing.

He said: "I'm completely focused on the games here and trying to get this squad promoted. It's a group of players and coaching staff that are capable of going and competing in the Premiership, so I'm doing what I can to help.

"Obviously, my goal is to go back to Hearts and fight for a place there. My target this season was to come and play as many games as possible.

"I've played every one, so I don't see any reason why I can't go to Hearts and fight for a spot."

Thistle drew 0-0 with Ayr United at the weekend as they close in on third spot, sitting three points above Airdrie in fourth, and they hold a superior goal difference. Neilson added: "I was struggling towards the end with cramp, but it's that time of the season when there are a few tired legs from the boys who have played a lot.