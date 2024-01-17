The latest transfer news surrounding a Liverpool stars potential return to Scotland and a controversial move for an ex-Motherwell man

The January window will play an important role in determining the fate of a number of Scottish Premiership clubs come the end of the season.

Title challengers Celtic are hoping to sustain their lead at the top of the table after an impressive start to the season under returning manager Brendan Rodgers. The Hoops are keen to bolster their side with a left back, prompting rumours of a move back to Scotland for Liverpool defender Owen Beck.

Football Scotland understands that Beck is a player high on Celtic’s radar and the Glasgow giants are keen to land the player on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a hot prospect and he enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Dundee FC earlier in the season. Overall, he made 17 appearances for the Dark Blues - scoring twice and providing two assists.

Beck was scheduled to stay with Tony Docherty’s side until the end of the season, but was recalled from his loan deal due to an injury crisis at Anfield. Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are both currently absent due to injury, but could return to training towards the end of January.

If the pair's return goes as scheduled then it is likely that Liverpool will allow Beck to continue his development out on loan, but as it stands Celtic are understood to be playing a waiting game to see how that situation develops.

Ex-Motherwell man set for switch to rivals

Former Motherwell and Rangers man Jake Hackie is edging closer to a return to Scottish football, according to reports from Glasgow World.

Hackie burst onto the scene as a teenager at Fir Park and notably caught the attention of the Gers during the 2018/19 campaign when he scored six goals in 14 games. The winger failed to make a single appearance for the Ibrox club and was sent out to various clubs on loan, including Rotherham United, Motherwell, Patrick Thistle and Linfield.

He eventually left Glasgow on a permanent deal to join League Two side Hartlepool United. His debut season ended in relegation as he failed to scored in 18 appearances. The Pools are continuing to struggle in the National League with Hastie scoring four in 14 games.