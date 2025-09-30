Hearts and Hibs collide this weekend in this season’s first Edinburgh derby.

Michael Stewart has cast his score prediction for Hearts and Hibs - as he senses a narrow victory in a derby bound to be a cracker.

Both sides head into the first Premiership clash between them this season undefeated, with the Jambos top of the league after a 3-0 win against Falkirk. Hibs have drawn five games on the bounce and a 0-0 draw with Celtic has remedied some defensive concerns to set the scene for a tantalising clash.

Ex Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart can’t wait for the clash but reckons it’s the home side at Tynecastle who’ll win the day, amid their strong start to the season and plethora of attacking options. Hibs meanwhile are being urged to go with Grant Hanley in the middle of their defence, after Rocky Bushiri missed out at Parkhead and the Scotland international stepped in with an imperious display.

Michael Stewart on how Hearts have improved this season

The pundit told Premier Sports: “It's a mouth-watering game. It really is, because Hearts, they've got a real good balance to them. It's something they've harped on about for years with Hearts, totally imbalanced team. Now they've got a really big squad, lots of options. Right back is still the one but it's a position that they're able to carry at the moment.

“Oisin McEntee’s doing a pretty good job. The rest of the team's strong. Ageu is still come back and have an impact. Islam Chesnokov, they've still got Sabah Kerjota, Pierre Landry Kabore. They've got other guys to try and play out in these wide areas as well while they have got guys at the top that are scoring. Strength at the centre half.

“Plenty of options at left-back, but it's a good, balanced team. Strong, and a manager that understands how to win games of football .So, to take it forward to Saturday, there's many, many ways of skinning a cat here and Hearts are capable of a lot of it.

Hearts vs Hibs prediction by Michael Stewart

“Likewise for Hibs. They've got ability and they've got the potential to hurt anybody, really. So you cannot write Hibs off and that draw at the weekend at Celtic Park, much needed. The clean sheet, going away to Celtic, that was, I know it's not a win, but it's as good as a win, I think, considering what's been grown at Hibs. I think Hanley's got to play. I've thought that for a couple of weeks.

“But I mean, you can understand from David Gray’s perspective, there's guys in that team that really have worked and done a great job for him. But I think Hanley, the experience and the defensive nous that he's got, he's got to play. I'll be honest, Rocky Bushiri's been a wee bit unsure the last two or three games. Not really bad but just not as strong as he had been last season and when you've got somebody like Hanley, and the two of them in particular, they're obviously best placed at the centre of that back three. They are clearly a team that when they're going to find their rhythm and hit their straps, they can propel themselves up the table pretty quickly.

“I'm not on the fence. I think Hearts will win narrowly. I think there'll be goals. I think it could be a 2-1 or a 3-2. I don't know, probably not, because I don't see Hearts conceding too many goals. But I can see a 2-1, for example. I think Hearts will win.”