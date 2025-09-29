Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hearts players dominate the WhoScored Team of the Week, after they beat Falkirk 3-0 on Saturday.
Derek McInnes’ side went above Celtic in the SPFL Premiership table after they were held to a goalless draw against Hibs. Alexandros Kyziridis, Lawrence Shankland and Craig Halkett all make the best XI, after they all scored to give the Jambos the win.
The victory makes it 16 points from a possible 18 for Hearts, as they now prepare for next week’s Edinburgh Derby against Hibs. After a successful weekend all-round for Derek McInnes, here’s a look at the Gorgie-heavy WhoScored Team of the Week: