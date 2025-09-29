SPFL Premiership Team of the Week: Unprecedented 7 Hearts players involved as Gorgie stars dominate best XI

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

The Jambos make up the majority of the team following the Falkirk rout

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hearts players dominate the WhoScored Team of the Week, after they beat Falkirk 3-0 on Saturday.

Derek McInnes’ side went above Celtic in the SPFL Premiership table after they were held to a goalless draw against Hibs. Alexandros Kyziridis, Lawrence Shankland and Craig Halkett all make the best XI, after they all scored to give the Jambos the win.

The victory makes it 16 points from a possible 18 for Hearts, as they now prepare for next week’s Edinburgh Derby against Hibs. After a successful weekend all-round for Derek McInnes, here’s a look at the Gorgie-heavy WhoScored Team of the Week:

WhoScored rating - 9.1

1. GK: Max Stryjek (Kilmarnock)

WhoScored rating - 9.1 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 7.6

2. RB: James Tavernier (Rangers)

WhoScored rating - 7.6 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 9.0

3. CB: Craig Halkett (Hearts)

WhoScored rating - 9.0 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 8.3

4. CB: Stuart Findlay (Hearts)

WhoScored rating - 8.3 | SNS Group

