Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hearts players dominate the WhoScored Team of the Week, after they beat Falkirk 3-0 on Saturday.

Derek McInnes’ side went above Celtic in the SPFL Premiership table after they were held to a goalless draw against Hibs. Alexandros Kyziridis, Lawrence Shankland and Craig Halkett all make the best XI, after they all scored to give the Jambos the win.