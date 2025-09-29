Celtic stars have been questioned on whether Hearts can truly make a push for the Premiership title.

Another Celtic star has dug out Hearts title talk as chatter of a trophy challenge takes flight.

Five wins and a draw from six games have put the Jambos top of the Premiership heading into October. Celtic drew 0-0 with Hibs on Saturday and Hearts will have the chance to solidify their lead in the Edinburgh derby against David Gray’s men this weekend.

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scotland for over a decade and captain Callum McGregor has already said anybody can make a good start when it comes to Derek McInnes’ side. Luke McCowan has also been questioned on Hearts and the Celtic star has also dismissed the potential of a Jambo challenge for now, insisting that while the Gorgie side have made an impressive start, it’s all about what his side do.

He said ahead of Celtic’s Europa League clash with Braga this Thursday: “We're not eyeballing Hearts and worrying about them or anything like that. It's more worrying about ourselves. It's making sure that we're at it. That's always been the way Celtic play. It's about we come first and we make sure that we're doing the things that we're good at throughout the season.

"If we keep up what we're doing, it won't matter what Hearts do. It's about the levels of performance Celtic put in. It's the same every season, isn’t it? There's always a team that pushes us. It's always the question. Last year it was Aberdeen, they started like a house on fire.

“Hearts as well have started like a house on fire, performing well. It's so early, there’s so many games to play. If we keep that performance level that we did on Saturday, we'll come away with the three points more often than not.”

“It doesn't matter if there's one point in it or ten or more. It's about putting that level of expectation on yourself. It won't matter if Hearts are there or not. It's about us. It's a level of expectation at this club. You need to put that pressure on yourself and you need to accept that pressure of league champions.

“You need to go and show why you won the league before. But knowing that winning it the year before means absolutely nothing. It's about pushing on and pushing on and then that throughout the full season. That's a great opportunity for us (Braga) – the home games, we know that.

“When it comes to home games, we need to put on a real top-level performance to go and get the victories. You want to push on. I can't speak for everybody, obviously. But I want to try and play as many minutes as I can in that competition. It's another European competition for me that I haven't played in before. So I am looking forward to Thursday and bring on the challenge of top European sides coming to Parkhead.”