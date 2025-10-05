The outspoken pundit has provided his verdict on Hearts against Hibs on Saturday evening.

Michael Stewart reckons Hearts can dream on over finishing above Rangers this season - as Hibs are left on the floor after their 1-0 loss at Tynecastle.

It wasn’t a classic but the Jambos managed to prevail in the first instalment of the Edinburgh derby this Premiership season. Craig Halkett volleyed home in second half stoppage time to spark wild scenes in Gorgie and keep Hearts top of the league heading into October’s intenrational break via their 1-0 success.

Hibs went into the game undefeated but with five draws on the bounce, they are now without a win since an opening day success away at Dundee. Michael Stewart was on commentary duty for Premier Sports as he provided his reaction to what he witnessed between the city rivals. With talk of splitting Rangers and Celtic this season, Stewart reckons it’s a definite possibility for Hearts to leapfrog the Light Blues come May amid new investor Tony Bloom’s initial big objective, with Hibs left spewing after defeat.

Michael Stewart on Hearts vs Hibs

He said: “They are riding the crest of a wave right now. I'm delighted for Craig Halkett, I've got to say. I said earlier about how he came back in the summer to get himself fully fit and his performances have been outstanding. I was going to give him Man of the Match before he even scored! He deserved it with an injury time winner for Hearts. Outstanding from Halkett. Hibs, you can see the pain etched on their face.

“Disbelief, they're sick. Hearts are going along nicely at the top of the table, stretching their lead. I think there's a long, long way to go. I think the more realistic thing for Hearts is to, and Tony Bloom said this, the aspirations and looking towards second in the table first of all. That's certainly something that Hearts should be looking at this season.

“I think they will be (Rangers being nervous), genuinely, because their house is not in order at all. Whereas everything here is lining up pretty nicely. Performance have clearly got to be better, but they've got match winners, and they've got steel and determination in this team as well.”

What managers said after Edinburgh derby

Hearts boss Derek McInnes said post match: “We're only seven league games in but we've had three last-minute winners, which says a lot about the team, the squad depth, the mentality. It was a lovely cross and Halkett put in a proper performance . We get our reward for perseverance. We managed to come up with a winning goal, which sent the place berserk.

"We're trying to win games of football so why should the fans not be excited? We've got good players and there's not much wrong at the minute. All we have to do is concentrate on the job at hand and win games. It's difficult to get back-to-back wins but we've managed that and it's elevated us to the top of the table."

Hibs head coach David Gray added: “It was a poor game of football. I don't think the conditions helped. Whatever happens, all the good work you do within the game's undone in the very last second of the game by losing the goal. I'd like us to carry more of a threat, I'd like us to play more at times. There was very few chances within the game. It probably sums up our season, not taking our chances when they do come.”