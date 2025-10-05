Hibs left Tynecastle empty-handed after Craig Halkett’s late goal for Hearts proved deceive in the first Edinburgh Derby of the season

Hibs’ first Edinburgh Derby of the season came to an agonising end at Tynecastle as Craig Halkett’s injury-time winner consigned David Gray’s men to their first Premiership defeat of the season.

The Easter Road outfit had only posted one win from their opening six games ahead of making the short trip across the city to face their bitter rivals on Saturday evening, but they left Gorgie empty-handed following Halkett’s late heroics.

The game looked set to end goalless after Hibs skipper Martin Boyle missed two big chances in the second half, but the hosts nicked all three points right at the death to secure a first victory over Hibs in five attempts. Here’s some of the social media reaction from supporters...

How Hibs fans have reacted to last-gasp Hearts defeat

A road to wins is being eyed: “The defence keeps getting its pocket picked late in the game. Down to the manager to sort that. Cut the goals against and draws become wins.”

Was the approach too safe?: “Played for a point!! Mcinnes made changes that impacted the game positively and we made two changes the second one with three minutes to go.”

A pining for the past: “We need a Willie Hamilton, a ball player in midfield! The guys we have got are good but predictable. The good points are at least we are competing.”

One familiar problem is emerging: “Lots of good players at the club so no excuses. The same problem from the start of the season that we run out of steam.”

The style is coming under the microscope: “I know the conditions played a big part in the game but, and it’s a big but, why have Hibs adopted the long ball (no use to any one). Hibs have always been renowned for their passing style from back to front, not this kick and rush stuff.”

Thibault Klidje proved a talking point: “Dave obviously sees them all in training every day and has a team in mind to do the job he’s still not sure of his best 11 and that may take more time. We have good players there and the new guys are better than what we had last year, it’s just a case of finding the right blend. I do feel we paid over a million for a striker that only gets 10-15 mins each game that needs to be addressed. I’m not concerned about the team as I think they will come good and go on a consistent decent run.”