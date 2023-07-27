News you can trust since 1873
Midfielder linked with Hearts a free agent after ripping up contract with previous club

Reported Hearts target Jamie McGrath is a free agent after forcing his way out of Wigan Athletic on Wednesday evening.
By Craig Fowler
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

The 26-year-old was able to rip up his deal, along with team-mate Jack Whatmough, one year early after repeated contractual breaches by the League One club who failed to pay players on time last season due to financial problems.

The DW Stadium side, managed by ex-Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, wished to keep McGrath around for the 2023/24 season in the third tier following their relegation from the English Championship. However, the Irishman has decided to continue his career elsewhere.

The player can now move without a transfer fee. However, though it is understood the former St Mirren ace, who spent last season on loan at Dundee United, was someone previously on Hearts radar, the Evening News has been informed the club are not considering an approach at this time.

Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Hibs while on loan at Dundee United in April earlier this year. Picture: SNSJamie McGrath celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Hibs while on loan at Dundee United in April earlier this year. Picture: SNS
Hearts officially completed the signing of central midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof on Wednesday evening after the Australian was granted a work permit. The ex-Western Sydney Wanderers playmaker operates at both defensive midfield and the No.8 role.

He joins veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent in making the move to Gorgie this summer.

Meanwhile, the Tynecastle club are in advanced talks to sign Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas for a six-figure fee. The 21-year can play up top or on the wing and would add some much-needed pace to the Hearts attack.

Both head coach Frankie McAvoy and chief executive Andrew McKinlay said on Wednesday the club are hoping to bring more new faces in the door before the start of the new campaign.

