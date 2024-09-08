Hearts have made a slow start to the new season under Steven Naismith. They finished 3rd in the last campaign in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic and Rangers.

However, they haven’t won in the league yet this term and will be hoping to hit form after the international break. They lost 1-0 at home to Dundee United last time out.

As for Hibs, they have drawn two and lost two so far under David Gray. They turned to their former defender after cutting ties with Nick Montgomery in the summer.