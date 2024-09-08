Most valuable SPFL starting XI excluding Celtic and Rangers players including Hearts and Hibs stars

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 8th Sep 2024, 16:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs are back in action after the international break

Hearts have made a slow start to the new season under Steven Naismith. They finished 3rd in the last campaign in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic and Rangers. 

However, they haven’t won in the league yet this term and will be hoping to hit form after the international break. They lost 1-0 at home to Dundee United last time out. 

As for Hibs, they have drawn two and lost two so far under David Gray. They turned to their former defender after cutting ties with Nick Montgomery in the summer. 

Here is a look at the most valuable starting XI in the top flight based on Transfermarkt values, with Celtic and Rangers player excluded…

£680k

1. GK: Josef Bursik, Hibs

£680k | SNS Group

£720k

2. RB: Ryan Strain, Dundee United

£720k | SNS Group

£1m

3. CB: Frankie Kent, Hearts

£1m | SNS Group

£840k

4. CB: Kye Rowles, Hearts

£840k | SNS Group

