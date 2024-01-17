Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motherwell and St Johnstone have approached Hearts about midfielder Connor Smith as he prepares to move away from Tynecastle Park, the Edinburgh News has learned. The two Premiership clubs are interested in the 21-year-old and Hearts are open to loaning him out, although a permanent transfer has not been ruled out.

Smith is not part of the first-team plans in Gorgie and is keen to continue playing regularly after recently returning from a loan spell in England with Scunthorpe United. His Hearts contract expires this summer and the club acknowledge that he needs to move elsewhere for the second half of the season. Head coach Steven Naismith explained to the Edinburgh News on Tuesday why he feels Smith should head out on loan again.

Motherwell and St Johnstone are both in the market for a midfielder and feel Smith could strengthen their squad. They are placed ninth and tenth in the Premiership respectively as they aim to push up the table and stay away from the relegation zone.

Smith was forced to head back to his parent club from Scunthorpe earlier this month due to a transfer embargo imposed on the English National League North side. He joined United on loan last August and scored six goals in 16 appearances at Glanford Park. However, they are currently prohibited from renewing the loan deal or signing him permanently.