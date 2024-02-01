Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window is drawing to a close and a number of Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals are still frantically working to secure last minute deals.

Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are both expected to announce at least one exciting loan signing today, while there is also talk of late transfer activity from managerless Aberdeen- who are now searching for a replacement for Barry Robson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind we have rounded up all of the biggest stories for you to keep an eye on in the final few hours of the Scottish Premiership transfer window.

Celtic on verge of signing Republic of Ireland international from EFL club

Defending champions Celtic are keen to strengthen their frontline so that they can sustain their advantage over rivals Rangers - who have been in resurgent form since the arrival of Philippe Clement.

Many fans have been underwhelmed by Brendan Rodgers’ first transfer window and the ex-Leicester boss has assured fans that he is now after ‘genuine quality’ rather than long term projects.

The Northern Irishman has added one player this month in Nicholas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna, but it is expected that the winger will soon be joined by Norwich City star Adam Idah on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland international is undergoing a medical in London before heading up north in a deal which could prove crucial in the title race.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals from 28 appearances in the Championship this season, but is tipped to have a huge future at international level where he has a record of three goals from 22 caps.

Rangers edge closer to loan deal for £4m man

Rangers are hoping to strengthen their wide options with the signing of Colombian winger Oscar Cortes.

The 20-year-old moved to French side RC Lens for a fee of £4m in the summer, but has so far struggled for first team football with just four appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his lack of game time with Millonarios in Colombia and has also thrived for the nation’s academy teams - notably winning the bronze boot for his four goals at last year’s U20 World Cup.

Cortes is currently having a medical ahead of the proposed move which is expected to be announced later today.

Aberdeen join Birmingham and QPR in the race to sign former Motherwell man

Managerless Aberdeen will compete with Birmingham, QPR and Rotherham for the signature of Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell, according to reports from Football Insider.

The ex-Motherwell man signed for Luton in 2021 and was part of the Hatters team which won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad