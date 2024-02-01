Hibs fans all agree on Deadline Day transfer priorities with end of window in sight
Hibs fans have made their transfer hopes clear on deadline day.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has already enjoyed a busy January and is pleased with the business completed in his first transfer window at Easter Road.
As we hurtle towards tonight’s deadline, fans remain optimistic of further arrivals in the capital and many have been discussing their dream targets.
We asked Hibs fans on social media who they would like to see signed in the final few weeks of the window and many were in agreement that centre back was the area that needed strengthening.
One fan explained: “Two experienced centre halfs please. We've all been crying out for this since Darren McGregor retired.
These comments were backed up by another supporter, who added: “Two experienced defenders would be a good start, can’t continue with younger guys and a couple of past their best guys, it simply isn’t working.”
Another fan added: “Need to get that defence sorted out. Buy someone or get some loans in.”
Hibs have conceded 34 goals from their opening 22 games which makes them one of the worst performing defences in the Premiership so far with only Motherwell and Livingston leaking more goals.
Montgomery is looking to rectify this issue today with a deal for Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan. The 20-year-old has represented Wales at U21 level and has gained loan experience at Truro City, Yeovil and Cheltenham Town.
Another name in the pipeline on deadline day could be Sunderland defender Nectarios Triantis - who notably played for Montgomery during his time as manager of Central Coast Mariners.
Traintis is also 20 years old, but has gained vast experience in Australian football with over 50 A League appearances.He signed for Sunderland last summer on a four year contract, but has struggled for first team football in the North East with just two league appearances, prompting talk of a loan move on deadline day.