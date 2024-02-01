Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has already enjoyed a busy January and is pleased with the business completed in his first transfer window at Easter Road.

As we hurtle towards tonight’s deadline, fans remain optimistic of further arrivals in the capital and many have been discussing their dream targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked Hibs fans on social media who they would like to see signed in the final few weeks of the window and many were in agreement that centre back was the area that needed strengthening.

One fan explained: “Two experienced centre halfs please. We've all been crying out for this since Darren McGregor retired.

These comments were backed up by another supporter, who added: “Two experienced defenders would be a good start, can’t continue with younger guys and a couple of past their best guys, it simply isn’t working.”

Another fan added: “Need to get that defence sorted out. Buy someone or get some loans in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs have conceded 34 goals from their opening 22 games which makes them one of the worst performing defences in the Premiership so far with only Motherwell and Livingston leaking more goals.

Montgomery is looking to rectify this issue today with a deal for Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan. The 20-year-old has represented Wales at U21 level and has gained loan experience at Truro City, Yeovil and Cheltenham Town.

Another name in the pipeline on deadline day could be Sunderland defender Nectarios Triantis - who notably played for Montgomery during his time as manager of Central Coast Mariners.