Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The young Spaniard’s ambition is unshakeable

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musa Drammeh is an uninhibitable character on and off the pitch. When he isn’t sprinting back 60 yards to tackle an opposing full-back, he is declaring a burning desire to improve as a Hearts player. The appetite is as infectious as it is endearing, helping the young Spaniard become a regular in the team at Tynecastle Park following an inauspicious start.

A summer move from Sevilla B in Spain saw the 23-year-old arrive in Scotland as something of a project signing. One appearance by mid-November, and a famous omission from Hearts’ UEFA Conference League squad, indicated this one might be a slow burner. Drammeh had other ideas. A raking solo goal against Celtic at Tynecastle ignited his campaign and he is now starting to thrive under new Hearts coach Neil Critchley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An opportunist’s goal against Motherwell earned a victory to start 2025 positively. Gradually, the player is acclimatising to Scottish football and proving his worth. Musamania isn’t sweeping the streets of Gorgie just yet, but Drammeh has scored twice in his last nine appearances. Added to industry and aggression not normally associated with a Spanish forward, he is becoming a useful asset. The future plan is to continue growing.

“I'm understanding what the team wants and what the coach wants from me,” said Drammeh in an exclusive Edinburgh News interview. “I hope that, in the next games, if the coach wants support from me, I'm going to be better. I hope it's more to come from me because now I'm putting myself in the first 11 and I think, when I'm fully adapted here, I'm going to be better. I hope so. The coaches say I'm playing good. Even when I'm not scoring, they give me confidence to keep playing. That's what they said, how to put me in the field and they help me every day.”

The work-rate so essential in the Scottish league seems to come naturally. It is not uncommon for Drammeh to be in the opposition penalty area challenging for a cross and then executing a tackle near his own corner flag 10 seconds later. “Yes, that's my type of play because I like to run all the time until I can't run any more,” he said. “It's my type of football. That's why I came here - to give everything for the team, for the club and that's it. I hope I can score more goals, too, in the next few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His winner against Motherwell was a straightforward tap-in, drastically different from the brilliance of that strike against Celtic. Drammeh knows which one he prefers. “The Motherwell goal was good because the last time I scored - against Celtic - it was a defeat. That's my first time scoring the winning goal,” he pointed out. “I gave the three points to the team so it feels good. That goal was more important than Celtic because we got the three points. I always want to score these type of goals and we get the three points.”

Points are precious at Tynecastle right now. Hearts travel to Aberdeen this Sunday sitting 11th in the Premiership table. A draw at Ross County, the win over Motherwell and victory at Dundee United in their last three matches haven’t quite propelled them clear of the relegation zone. The next few weeks, therefore, are critical.

“Yes, we have to get more points because we don't deserve to be at the bottom of the league or 11th,” said Drammeh. “I think we have to start winning games to have three points every week and let's see. It's hard seeing Hearts 11th because I've seen every day the quality of the players, how the players work to not be in that situation. I think this year we're going to be more lucky, we're going to play better to get better results.”

Musa’s words will be music to supporters’ ears. There are various levels of discontent within the Hearts fanbase at the moment, but most seem to appreciate Drammeh’s contribution. “Yes, when they see me in a supermarket or places like that they say good things and I'm really happy for that because we're not in a good situation. You see fans [online] saying, ‘good Musa’ or something like that. It’s nice.”