Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hearts head coach appointment has divided some opinion.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley insists he intends to block out the negative noises after being handed the Hearts head coach job.

The former QPR and Blackpool boss has been named the successor to Steven Naismith, who was sacked last month, following an analytics-driven recruitment process. His first game is at home to St Mirren in the Premiership on Saturday, having already taken his first training session, with the club bottom of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has coaching experience at various age groups within the Liverpool academy alongside serving Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa’s assistant manager. There has been divided opinion amongst supporters, however, when it comes to whether or not Critchley is the right man to take Hearts forward.

The new head coach was asked about this in his introductory press conference, and insists all he can do is try and make Hearts a success under his stewardship. He said: "I think whoever is sitting here, it is always going to divide opinion.

“When you have got a big supporter base like we have, some people will agree, some will be sitting on the fence and saying let's give him an opportunity. Some will think differently. It could be anyone sitting here but I have been given this opportunity and it is one I intend to give everything I can to make this football club successful."

CEO Andrew McKinlay was alongside Critchley at the press conference and said: "From my perspective, we're fan owned and the fans have a privileged position in that they have two positions on our board and are fully involved in the process of appointing Neil. That's something that's fairly unique to most clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You talk about this negativity. I'm actually encouraged by a lot of what I'm hearing today since we made the announcement. I know our fans will get behind Neil, will wish him all the best. We all want to come together as one and I'm very, very positive. the fans I think will be too."

Earlier in the day, Critchley penned a message to the Gorgie support, handing them a promise to keep. He said: “I’m delighted to join this fantastic football club. Ahead of Saturday, I wanted to say something directly to you. We want you to be excited by the team that you see on the pitch and come to support. We want to be a team that nobody wants to play.

“When you come to Tynecastle on a Saturday, the feeling should be optimistic and excited to see a team that gives the support reasons to get on their feet. You should be able to see the passion of the support reflected in the team.

“This is an exciting time for the club, and it rightly has high expectations. That starts with a simple objective; winning football matches, and our first opportunity to address that is when we play St. Mirren in Gorgie on Saturday. The passion for this football club I’ve experienced in my short time here has warmed me. There’s passion, but also great compassion shown both by the people who work here and the supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I promise I’ll give this club everything. You very quickly come to understand how much Hearts means to those who care most about it, and how much of a difference it makes to their lives by giving them a successful team. I can’t wait to start this journey, and I’m looking forward to meeting all of the players and getting down to work straight away. See you on Saturday.”