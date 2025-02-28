The Hearts head coach has bumped into supporters in the build-up to Sunday’s derby with Hibs.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley loves the intense nature of what Hearts derbies with Hibs bring - even after a chance meeting with an Easter Road punter.

The Jambos boss’ side are in a good run of form that has catapulted them into the European football debate. David Gray’s Hibs are also in a rich vein of form and it sets up for a tantalising clash worlds apart from Critchley’s previous two clashes, where both clubs found themselves near the bottom of the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, the Englishman took a stroll in the city, where a Hibs fan driving pass had some words for him that he couldn’t understand. That was probably for the best, as he revealed why there was more of a ferocious feel to this clash than former club Blackpool’s rivalry with local enemies Preston North End.

Critchley said when asked if he’d been out and felt the derby intensity like bumping into fans from the other side of the city: “Yeah, I've had a few people beeping their horns at me and shouting a few things. That was Thursday. I was walking down the road, some guy in a white van decided to shout something. I didn't understand him, which was probably a good thing. You feel it. You get it and so it should be. People care about their football clubs and they're passionate about their football clubs and this is a big game. There's no better feeling than winning a big game of football.

“I've not been into the city many times if I'm honest. My journey sort of goes from where I'm staying to the Oriam or to Tynecastle. That's it really. I've been into the city a few times. It is a beautiful city. It's a lovely place up here. I managed to escape for a few hours and it was nice, really nice.

“This job is all consuming. Sometimes you have to remember that there is a life outside of football. That's really important so it doesn't eat you up, so I enjoyed Thursday. But my full focus now is on a big game on Sunday. The Edinburgh derby is more intense, yeah. It is definitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blackpool vs Preston was an intense derby, a big rivalry, but they're not as close in terms of vicinity and the city. You feel that. You feel it much more here. People are talking about the game weeks in advance. People let you know either good or bad, depending on who you're talking to or bumping to, what to expect. There's an expectation going into this game and it's great. And hopefully we're still feeling good about ourselves after the game on Sunday.

“I'm not going to sit here and say it's just another game and it's just three points. It means more. It does. It's a derby game. We know what it means. We've got enough experience within the dressing room. Enough people have played in this fixture before. it does mean more. We need to be ready. We need to be ready for an intense game.”

One star who has shone already at Easter Road is James Wilson, the teenage striker who scored in the draw at Hibs’ home ground earlier this season. He has since established himself as a key player for the club and Critchley has gone about trying to not burden him with too much hype.

Critchley added: “James has been fantastic. He conducts himself on and off the pitch as a boy that's well beyond his years. He's very mature in the way he thinks and in the way he plays the game. But we have to remind ourselves and remember he's not even 18 yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be soon but not yet. He's got years of development to come. He's a baby and we just protect him. We go and let him enjoy himself. He should be going onto the pitch just loving football. Go and play the game. Enjoy the game. It's what you dream about. Just go on the pitch, give your all, do your best. Go and be the player that you are.

“Media and everything that goes on around football nowadays, that's harder now to manage than ever, which is why he needs good people around him. Good support. Good advice. People who have got his best interests at heart and he's got a level head.

“That's why he's probably handled the situation and the moments that he's been in very well. He comes in every day and you don't notice any difference in him. He's just a kid who loves playing for Hearts. He loves playing football and has a hunger and desire to improve.”