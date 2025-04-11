Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hearts head coach has addressed whether or not they are close to any further deals after a confirmed move this week.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley says he wants to install more big club thinking in his Jambos squad - as planning for next season continues.

The Jambos know a win over Motherwell on Saturday can seal a top half Premiership finish. A draw will leave them at risk of dropping into the bottom half depending on how St Mirren do against Ross County, while Motherwell victory definitely drops them out of the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A criticism of Hearts so far this campaign has been their record in big games. Amid playing a large chunk of the game with 10 men after James Wilson’s red card, defeat to Dundee United last weekend when they had the chance to wrap up their top six spot added fuel to that in the minds of some. Critchley says the Fir Park trip is another chance for his team to show they can handle the big pressure when it rolls around.

Handling Hearts pressure

Critchley said: “We want to be a team that is playing and competing at the top end of the league, so there should be an expectation on us performing and playing in big games and winning games. So that's something that needs to develop. I think that's something that we can develop over time, that big club mentality where you go to play the game that you're playing in in a certain way, a certain style, a certain identity.

“And that takes time to develop, not just from your playing style, but that mentality, that way of thinking. And Saturday will be another chance for us to show and for the players to show how we deal with those types of situations. Every time we take to the pitch, it's a chance to show who we are and I think we dealt with it extremely well last week.

“There was pressure on that game and other than the sending off, we were by far the better team and should have been winning the game. So there was an expectation last week and we played with freedom, we played with confidence, we played with aggression and intensity in our game and if we can bring those things again then that will give us the best chance of winning the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But sometimes, like last weekend in my opinion, the results sometimes go against you, even though you deserve more. We've got to make sure that we're on the right side of that line on Saturday.”

Recruitment planning

Hearts made their first move ahead of the summer window this week with the signing of right-back Christian Borchgrevink from Norwegian side Valerenga. A top six spot would help the club financially and while nothing else is imminent at the moment, work is commencing on planning ahead. Gerald Taylor is confirmed as one player who will leave the club at the end of the season once his loan deal from Liga FPD club Deportivo Saprissa expires.

Critchley said: “It certainly helps the club from a financial point of view. From an internal point of view, every important game you win, it helps to build the belief within the squad and the group that you're working with. So it builds confidence. And if you like, it builds that big club mentality where we're going into big games, we're playing big games every week, and you're expected to perform and to win games. That's what we want to do.

“But I say all the players, and Christian again is evidence of that, is every player that I've spoke to, when you mention Hearts, that comes with an automatic feeling of excitement from players. And it's a big attraction. It's a big proposition for players to be able to come to this club. So far, I can see it when you speak to them, you sense it and you feel it. "All the players have come here and you can see that with the new signings that we made in January. They've all made a difference. They're good people and they wanted to come here because they see Hearts as a really big club with a chance to progress their careers and that's the players we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not saying we're close to anything. But what I would say is, as the Christian signing is evidence of that, that we're working all the time. We're working on a daily basis with the recruitment team, myself, the staff, to try and identify players that we think will help us to progress. And that work continues. But at this moment in time, we're not close to anyone else."