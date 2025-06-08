The former Hibs and Celtic boss has put a demand on the chasing pack like Hearts and his ex side.

Neil Lennon has thrown down the gauntlet to Hearts and Hibs amid fresh investment into the Scottish game.

The former Hibs boss has signed on to stay as Dunfermline Athletic’s new manager ahead of the new term. He is a keen observer of Scottish football and has taken note of Hibs’ investment from Black Knights Football Club, with financial proposals on the table at Hearts from Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

Rangers have been subject of a takeover from 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh. Lennon says the likes of the Edinburgh pair, Rangers and Aberdeen need to up their game as outside Celtic, he feels Scottish football quality has declined.

He said when asked if the fresh investment in the game is exciting, he said: “I hope so. I've not been overly impressed with the levels in the last couple of years. So I'm hoping there's going to be an improvement in the consistency of performance and quality from the teams.

“Not just domestically, but in Europe as well. I think there's been a drop-off. I don't know if it's over-coaching or over-analysis. It's not just in Scottish football. It's just a view I have of the game overall. I don't think it's as good as it was maybe a decade ago. Not as exciting or teams aren't as consistent as they used to be. I’ll give an example. My first year back in the Premiership at Hibs we got 67 points and finished fourth. I don’t know what fourth place got you this year, 53.

“Take Celtic out the equation and for the rest of the teams, the big clubs, I’m thinking there has to be more consistency there to give the other teams a bloody nose. Is outside investment what’s been needed? I don’t know. We’ve had outside investment before.”

What Neil Lennon wants to bring to Dunfermline Athletic

On what fans and onlookers can expect from his Pars side in the second tier, Lennon added: “I want us to be far more of a threat going forward. I thought we did well defensively. I think we had four clean sheets in the last six games, which was great. So defensively, we want to keep that resilience there but obviously, going forward, we have to be far more of a threat.”

“In terms of personnel, we want to stock it up with the type of players who can score goals. It’s easy in theory, practice is a different thing. It’s attracting them here, selling them the club and selling them the ambitions of the club as well, which is really important. I want to excite people. And I may get into a few conflicts along the way, just to get the crowd going, get the players going, we’ll see. You know what, it won’t be dull.”

“Looking at the games we had at the end of last season, there wasn’t much between the teams, all the teams, just that little bit of quality. I expected Livi to go up, I thought they would have done it automatically, but such was Falkirk’s consistency, John McGlynn did a good job there, and then, you know, I fancied Davie Martindale to take them up, and he did that. That’s the type of team that you need for the Championship, you need to be strong, there’s good energy about Livingston, and they’ve sprinkled it with a bit of quality as well, so it’s a bit of a template to look at, that’s for sure.”