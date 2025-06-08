The pair helped break a narrative around Tottenham but that hasn’t been enough to save jobs.

A former Hibs pair have left Tottenham Hotspur after Ange Postecoglou’s sacking.

Nick Montgomery became an assistant coach at Spurs after being sacked as Hibs head coach in 2024. His assistant, Sergio Raimundo, came with him, Australian boss Postecoglou in the know having watched Montgomery’s progress in the A League with Central Coast Mariners. There was much debate on Postecoglou’s Tottenham position as he won the Europa League, their first piece of silverware in 17 years amid a trophyless narrative, married with finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Spurs have now axed the ex Celtic boss to the anger of large sections of their fanbase. The Telegraph now state that Montgomery, Raimundo and former Australia national team star Mile Jedinak also pay the price for Postecoglou’s exit.

A statement reads: “Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties. Ange joined us from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and oversaw a period of change on the pitch, returning us to the attacking brand of football that has traditionally been associated with the Club, while writing a new chapter in our history by leading us to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao last month - an achievement that will live with us all forever.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw. However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision. We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home.”

Ange Postecoglou reaction to Tottenham sacking

Postecoglou said: “When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride. The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

"Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget. That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

“We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait seven more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them."