Hibs’ latest signing pulled out the stops to make the move happen - and has earned a nickname for his performances

A Hibs star’s lengths he went to in order to make a Easter Road move reality have been revealed - as he comes with an unrivalled skill.

Raphael Sallinger has signed a three year deal to join the Premiership side after time in Austria with TSV Hartberg. He was a regular for the Austrian Bundesliga side and it will be his first venture outside of the country since time at 1. FC Kaiserslautern in Germany, bolstering the goalkeeping department that also has Jordan Smith within it.

TSV Chairman and Managing Director Erich Korherr has claimed that Sallinger put in a transfer request to make the Hibs move happen. There are no hard feelings, however, as he piled praise on David Gray’s new keeper. He’s also been labelled with an icy nickname.

Why Hibs recruit made move to Easter Road

A club statement reads: “TSV regular goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger is moving abroad for the new season and joining Scottish Premier League club Hibernian FC . The capital club from Edinburgh finished third in the championship round of the Scottish Premiership in the 2024/2025 season behind Celtic Glasgow and Glasgow Rangers.

“Sallinger has been with TSV since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2018. Initially, the now 29-year-old was the backup goalkeeper behind Rene Swete. However, the Klagenfurt native showed patience and has been the undisputed number one in the TSV goal for the past two and a half years. He played 106 games for the blue and white team, keeping 31 clean sheets. Raphael Sallinger was the team's calming influence, the "Iceman," a key player both on the pitch and in the locker room.”

Korherr said: “Salli approached us with a request to transfer. He was a key player and key player until the very end, and played a major role in our success. His strength with his feet and in passing is unparalleled in Austria. He also repeatedly saved points with his many brilliant saves and strong reactions on the line.

New Hibs transfer lands praise

“Of course, the loss hurts greatly, but it shows once again that TSV Hartberg is a perfect platform to play yourself into the spotlight and recommend yourself for higher responsibilities. The move abroad is the next step. We also warmly congratulate Raphael and wish him a call-up to the red-white-red national team one day. The search for an adequate replacement is in full swing; the requirements profile is clear."

Sallinger said in a parting message to Hartberg: "I know that this decision will mark the end of a very special chapter in my career. A time in which I truly learned a lot, met special people, and experienced special moments. I was there for seven years and am proud that I was able to play a key role, especially in the last two and a half years as No. 1.

“Those were certainly the club's two most successful years, with the points record and championship playoff last year and the cup final this year. Now I'm looking forward to my new challenge at Hibernian. I will always keep TSV and all those who have accompanied me close to my heart and wish everyone involved only the best!"