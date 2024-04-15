Neil McCann has Hearts hunch over what Steven Naismith will do vs Rangers as he shows Jambos route to glory
Neil McCann reckons Hearts have a decent chance to beat Rangers this weekend - if they are aggressive in their approach.
The former Tynecastle and Ibrox star’s former clubs come to blows this Sunday at Hampden. A place in the Scottish Cup final is on the line in this semi-final battle, with Hearts needing to beat Rangers for the first time at the national stadium if they want a showpiece spot.
With an 11-point advantage in third over fourth-placed Kilmarnock, a trophy would cap off an already impressive season for the Tynecastle side. McCann reckons Hearts can have a go at Rangers, who succumbed to a shock loss on Sunday in a 3-2 defeat to Ross County. He says Hearts can cause the Light Blues problems but they can’t sit back.
McCann told Sportscene: “They need to go to Glasgow and Hampden and give themselves that opportunity by having a go. Third is secure and when you possess a threat up top like Lawrence Shankland, they have already beaten Celtic at Tynecastle.
“When they have a go and are aggressive in their nature and play... I think if they lost the game Hearts fans would go away and can handle that, but to not have a go and lose the game, it creates a lot of what ifs.
“I fully expect Steven Naismith to go to Hampden and properly put Rangers under pressure and when they do that, yes, they have a big chance of getting to another final.”
Former Tynecastle striker Lee Miller insisted a repeat of Saturday’s 4-2 win over Livingston can’t happen. Individual errors contributed to David Martindale’s side going two up before a rousing Hearts comeback, but Miller doesn’t believe that is something they’d get away with against Philippe Clement’s team.
He added: “One thing they can’t do is give Rangers a two-goal head start. Rangers have players that will punish them. I think they have a decent chance.”
