Former Hearts and Rangers player Neil McCann

Neil McCann reckons Hearts have a decent chance to beat Rangers this weekend - if they are aggressive in their approach.

The former Tynecastle and Ibrox star’s former clubs come to blows this Sunday at Hampden. A place in the Scottish Cup final is on the line in this semi-final battle, with Hearts needing to beat Rangers for the first time at the national stadium if they want a showpiece spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an 11-point advantage in third over fourth-placed Kilmarnock, a trophy would cap off an already impressive season for the Tynecastle side. McCann reckons Hearts can have a go at Rangers, who succumbed to a shock loss on Sunday in a 3-2 defeat to Ross County. He says Hearts can cause the Light Blues problems but they can’t sit back.

McCann told Sportscene: “They need to go to Glasgow and Hampden and give themselves that opportunity by having a go. Third is secure and when you possess a threat up top like Lawrence Shankland, they have already beaten Celtic at Tynecastle.

“When they have a go and are aggressive in their nature and play... I think if they lost the game Hearts fans would go away and can handle that, but to not have a go and lose the game, it creates a lot of what ifs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I fully expect Steven Naismith to go to Hampden and properly put Rangers under pressure and when they do that, yes, they have a big chance of getting to another final.”

Former Tynecastle striker Lee Miller insisted a repeat of Saturday’s 4-2 win over Livingston can’t happen. Individual errors contributed to David Martindale’s side going two up before a rousing Hearts comeback, but Miller doesn’t believe that is something they’d get away with against Philippe Clement’s team.