The former Leeds United and Sheffield United boss has made a prediction over Hearts plus Hibs.

Neil Warnock is convinced over one factor when it comes to Hearts and Hibs in Scottish football.

The ex Leeds United and Sheffield United boss tried his hand up north for the first time in 2024 during a short stint with Aberdeen. He had always wanted a crack at Scottish football and knows that it is Rangers or Celtic who dominate much of the game when it comes to major silverware, certainly the Premiership title.

That said, he still has plenty of respect for Hearts and Hibs in the capital. Warnock’s ‘Audience With’ shows are taking place London, Manchester and Bristol in September, with eyes on a Glasgow date as he likes the people in Scotland. Speaking before Aberdeen’s penalty shootout win in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on Saturday, Warnock insisted Hearts and Hibs do have the ability to shake up the norm within the nation’s game.

Neil Warnock backs Hearts and Hibs

He said to the Herald: “I fancy doing a show in Glasgow. I’m going to tell my man who organises them that I want to do one in Glasgow because I do get on with people up here. I like the Scots, me. I never got into slagging off the football up here because, listen, it is what it is.

“Everybody knows there are two teams that are always going to be dominant up there. But I still think it’s possible for a Hearts or a Hibernian or an Aberdeen to get amongst them. I would love to have had a go at that for a couple of years, bringing my own players in. Sadly it wasn’t to be.”

Why it didn’t work for Neil Warnock in Scottish football

On the short stint at Aberdeen not going according to plan, Warnock said: “Without going into detail Aberdeen didn’t feel right after a few weeks. They asked me to stay on and get through the season and get through the cup game against Kilmarnock, which I did. But I thought it was better to go then. It wasn’t going to be long term for me, so that’s life.

“They’ve got to the cup final and I don’t recognise anybody left now if I’m honest. But, look, it needed a big change, a big turnover really. That’s why I said to them, ‘get your next man in, having a look at what he needs.’ The thing is, I didn’t really want to go into detail over why I left quickly. I just wanted to let them get on with how they wanted to run the club. I thought the new manager should come in and try to deal with the obvious problems that were there really. If I started dealing with them over that, I thought I’d probably fall out with people…”