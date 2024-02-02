Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Fraser wanted to sign for Hearts as soon as he heard the Jambos were interested in bringing him back to the Scottish Premiership.

It didn't always look like the a deal for the 28-year old was going to get over the line but the Gorgie club did eventually get their man when the loan deal from Charlton Athletic was signed off lat in the January transfer window. Now the former Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Dundee United man is excited to get going and it all starts this weekend as he heads back to his hometown with a trip to Dens Park to face Dundee.

He said: “There has been interest from Hearts a few times over the past 18 months. It was probably harder to do back then. But with my family situation with my daughter and missus not particularly enjoying being away from home I spoke to my agents about getting something back home.

“That was in early January and Scottish clubs would come up and as soon as Hearts came up I was: Can we get this done now? It dragged on a little longer than I would have wanted but I am here now."

Asked whether he was concerned the deal might not happen following the delays, he added: “Yeah. Probably after I did my medical two Sundays ago. It was done and then driving up to Dundee I got a phone call to say Charlton had said no.

“So it dragged on for two weeks after that. There were times when I was sitting up in Dundee wondering whether I should head back to London. So to get the phone call to say it was getting closer was a relief. I just tried to get everything I needed to do done as quickly as possible."

Hearts weren't the only club interested in the versatile midfielder and he confirmed that other top flight sides in Scotland had made enquires. However, he was set on a move to Hearts from the get go.

“There were a few other Scottish clubs but when a club like Hearts came in that’s what I wanted to do," said Fraser. "In terms of English clubs it was never something I wanted to do. If I was going to leave Charlton I wanted to come home. Thankfully we managed to agree that.

“He (Steven Naismith) didn’t have to convince me to sign for Hearts, it was more speaking about where he saw me fitting in to get the best out of me. He went over the different systems and shapes he plays and the movements he likes from his midfielders.

“And everything really suited me. I was at the Dundee game when the lads did well to come back and win 3-2 and I was watching it thinking there were little areas and pockets where I could get on the ball. It was similar with the Aberdeen game last weekend. And in the two training sessions I have seen where I fit into that."

Fraser still has 18 months remaining on his Charlton Athletic contract but an impressive few months at Tynecastle is likely to have Hearts fans eager to see him make a permanent switch. Asked about the possibility of extending his time with the club beyond the summer, he said: " That would be between the two clubs to discuss, it was hard enough getting this one done!

“Right now I am just enjoying being here while I can. I have another year left at Charlton so we’ll wait and see. If I could get up the road I would like to. I think if I told my missus in the summer we had to head back down she wouldn’t be too happy. But I am very respectful of Charlton as well because they were good to me and there are some good people there. From a personal point of view if something permanent could be done up here in Scotland I would look at that.

Head coach Steven Naismith confirmed that Fraser would be going straight into the matchday squad for this weekend's clash with Dundee at Dens Park. It's a tantalising first opportunity for the former Dundee United star in front of a hometown crowd and his friends and family.