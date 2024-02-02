Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith enjoyed a fairly quiet start to 2024, bringing in only Dexter Lembikisa and Scott Fraser to the mix with the former scoring on his Jambos and Tynecastle debut. Alan Forrest and Craig Halkett both signed new contracts while the Gorgie stars were also forced to bid farewell to several names, including Andy Halliday, Alex Lowry and Michael McGovern.

However, the Hearts' transfer story was all about one man: would Lawrence Shankland leave Tynecastle? The deadline came and, for the time being at least, the 28-year-old goal scorer will remain in Gorgie which has left Jambos fans delighted.

Taking to Facebook, fans have offered their opinions on Naismith's January transfer antics with many comments including praise for keeping hold of the key striker.

One fan offered: "The directors have been good for their word now’s it’s up to Shankland it’s been a far to long drawn out saga no blame attached to Shankland he’s doing his job and deserves every penny now the directors has to come up with plan b how much do our supporters think how much he should be paid and what would be acceptable to Shankland."

Another believes it may not be long before the ex-Dons striker will leave: "Keeping Shanks is the biggest thing to happen today. He’ll go in summer but he’ll leave us in third place. Good luck to the lad if he does move, even to Huns as it’s his boyhood club and every one of us would do same. He’s been brilliant for us."

Similarly, another said: "We have got him to the end of the season it will help to succeed and keep third and in Europe Meantime look for a Replacement."

