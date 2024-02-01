Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen could be set to return to the Scottish Premiership on Deadline Day with two clubs reportedly having 'reached an agreement' for the Dutchman.

According to several sources, with reports seemingly having originated in The Netherlands, both Kilmarnock and St Mirren have had loan offers accepted by Eredivise outfit Groningen for the 32-year old. If he does decide to join up with either of the Premiership sides it looks like being a real coup with the players having netted 29 goals for the Steelmen in the 2022/23 season which saw hime nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is claimed that van Veen now has the ball in his court and can choose to join either Killie or the Buddies. He could, of course, opt to reject both offers and remain with Groningen to fight for his place.

St Mirren and Kilmarnock are currently Hearts' two closest rivals in the league table for third place but there is still a significant gap with the Rugby Park outfit in fourth and ten points behind. Both clubs will be hoping that the experienced striker could give them the boost required to try and shorten that gap over the coming weeks.