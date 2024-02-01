Hearts' third place rivals 'reach agreement' with former Motherwell hitman Kevin van Veen
The Groningen forward had been linked with Rangers this month but could be making a Deadline Day switch to another Scottish Premiership side.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen could be set to return to the Scottish Premiership on Deadline Day with two clubs reportedly having 'reached an agreement' for the Dutchman.
According to several sources, with reports seemingly having originated in The Netherlands, both Kilmarnock and St Mirren have had loan offers accepted by Eredivise outfit Groningen for the 32-year old. If he does decide to join up with either of the Premiership sides it looks like being a real coup with the players having netted 29 goals for the Steelmen in the 2022/23 season which saw hime nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.
It is claimed that van Veen now has the ball in his court and can choose to join either Killie or the Buddies. He could, of course, opt to reject both offers and remain with Groningen to fight for his place.
St Mirren and Kilmarnock are currently Hearts' two closest rivals in the league table for third place but there is still a significant gap with the Rugby Park outfit in fourth and ten points behind. Both clubs will be hoping that the experienced striker could give them the boost required to try and shorten that gap over the coming weeks.
Rangers were rumoured to have an interest in the player his month but no deal appears to have emerged from Ibrox who are currently focusing their deadline day efforts on other targets. It is also reported that Motherwell wanted to bring the former favourite back to Fir Park but that they have not made an offer.