'Right direction' - fans react to Hibs January transfer window

There was plenty of movement in and out of Easter Road this month with Nick Montgomery's newest signings including goal scorer Myziane Maolida, Emiliano Marcondes, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Owen Evan, Nectarios Triantis and Eliezer Mayenda.

Monty then sent several familiar names out on loan with the aim of gaining more first team minutes and the likes of Allan Delferriere, Riley Harbottle and Max Boruc can now be seen featuring for MFK Vyskov, Colchester United and Arbroath respectively.

The Hibees currently sit seventh in the league and will be heavily relying on the recent additions to the squad to help push them back up the leaderboard and it was put to the fans whether Monty has done what it takes to make this happen.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh enjoys a Hibs training session

Taking to Facebook, Hibs fans have offered opinions aplenty ahead of the upcoming clash against St Mirren with many waiting to see what their new squad members can offer on the pitch:

One fan suggested: "Plenty of business done but we can’t judge any of them until we see how they perform and how they’ll fit into the way we finally set up and play I’m still dubious after all the players that Maloney and Johnson brought in sometimes I think too much too quick can unsettle everyone but I hope that’s not the case and we get the team we deserve on the pitch that said I’m positive at the same time"

Similarly, another offered: "I think it's been a brilliant Transfer Window. 6 Players in and a lot of Players out. Monty is moving us in the right direction."

One fan was sure to offer scepticism, issuing a warning to the Easter Road gaffer: "An interesting time for Monty now... He has until the summer to prove his worth...No excuses now." Another fan was quick to compliment the challenge in competition now available within the squad: "I am delighted to see as much movement out and in, it was definitely needed to bring competition for places and challenge players who haven't been giving near enough to either lift their game or not get a jersey. It's going to be interesting to see how the players adjust to the physical side of the game here, if they do we should be quids in .. so time will tell but bottom line we need to start winning games not draws wins starting Saturday"

One Hibee celebrated the new defensive setting up, stating: "2 centre backs AT LAST! Plus Foley, and what looks like 6 decent signings in all. Plus a clear-out of the dead wood that was never good enough in the first place. Didn't take him long to suss them out. Hopefully the beginning of a new and decent era of investment where it actually counts, ON THE PLAYING SQUAD!"