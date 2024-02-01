Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs striker Harry McKirdy is in talks with former club Swindon Town over a possible late loan move back to the English Football League outfit.

The Edinburgh Evening News understands that Hibs are willing to let the 26-year old leave in order to get regular game time following successful hearts surgery last year. He moved to Easter Road in 2022 from the English League Two club after a hugely successful season where he scored 22 goals in 44 games across all competitions.

It is thought that Hibs are also working on bringing in one more player before the window shuts to fill the space left by McKirdy. They have already brought in defenders Owen Bevan and Nectarios Triantis on loan from Bournemouth and Sunderland respectively and time is fast running out to get any more deals over the line.

He went goalless in 23 games for Hibs last season and hasn't featured this campaign after a scan in the summer revealed he required cardiac surgery which ruled him out for the remainder of 2023. He made good progress during the club's winter training camp in Dubai last month and was back training with his teammates.