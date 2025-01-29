New-look Dundee face Hearts with multiple boosts and a new signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injury crisis at Dens Park eases ahead of the weekend

Dundee face Hearts on Saturday with up to seven different players available since their last fixture. A two-week break following the Scottish Cup derby victory over city rivals United allowed a number of injuries to heal at Dens Park, allied to the arrival of Mexican loanee Victor Lopez.

For the first time in nine months, the Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy is fit following a cruciate ligament rupture. Midfielder Josh Mulligan is training after illness and forward Charlie Reilly is back from a loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Former Hearts defender Jordan McGhee has joined Antonio Portales and Ziyad Larkeche in recovering from their respective injuries.

“We’ve got Jordan McGhee back, Antonio Portales, Charlie Reilly, Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche all back,” the Dundee assistant coach Stuart Taylor told The Courier. “There’s only two now on the treatment table, Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio. “It’s good to see everybody back and about training again, full pelt. Everybody’s back in contention.

“We’ve done all our tests with the lads and they’re all back now fit and ready to train and ready to play. The training week this week will be rigorous. It’s been the first week we can do a full training week preparing for a Saturday game. So we’ll put them through the mill in the next few days and they’ll be ready for Saturday.”

Lopez signed a year-long loan deal with Dundee last week after the club reached agreement with Mexican Liga MX side Queretaro. Provided his documentation is in place, he could make a first appearance in dark blue against Hearts. Shaughnessy’s return is unquestionably the most crucial for the Tayside club.

“Joe’s been out on the grass for a few weeks training now,” said Taylor. “He’s been absolutely flying, looks great, probably one of the best I’ve seen coming back from that injury. What an influence he has been about the lads and he’s got that leadership quality about him that just standards lift as soon as you go on a training pitch. Great to have him back.”

Dundee beat Hearts 3-1 at Dens Park last August before losing 2-0 at Tynecastle in December. They sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, level on points with Hearts in ninth. The two teams are separated by just one goal in their goal difference ahead of the weekend.