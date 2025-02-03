There was a spell at Hearts earlier in his career and now he could make a transfer exit from Newcastle United.

A former Hearts player could make an exit from English Premier League side Newcastle United.

The transfer deadline day rumour mill is in full swing and Hearts have had a couple to contend with. Harry Milne could make a move to the club from Partick Thistle as Neil Critchley looks to bolster his ranks. Malachi Boateng could go the other way and move to Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship.

One former player who could be on the move is Garang Kuol. The Australian international burst onto the scene down under and played at the World Cup in 2022 for the Socceroos and made a move to Newcastle United from Central Coast Mariners. He was then loaned out to Hearts but it wasn’t a spell where he had much of an impact.

Kuol then went to Holland with Volendam but again, it was a hit and miss spell and he’s spent time back at Newcastle United. Now AAP has claimed that A-League club MacArthur “have held preliminary discussions with Kuol's Premier League club Newcastle United over a short-term deal.”

It would be a loan until the end of the season with the transfer window shutting at 11PM GMT. Newcastle's U21s manager Diarmuid O'Carroll said last week that a loan for the ex-Hearts star would only be sanctioned if the perfect club came up for them to consider.

Speaking on the winger, he said: "We don't want to send someone for a token gesture because it looks good to send them on loan, We want from now on every loan to be tailored to the needs of the player."