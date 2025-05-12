All 116 Derek McInnes Aberdeen & Kilmarnock signings as prospective next Hearts boss recruitment highlighted

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 18:55 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 18:59 BST

It’s fair to say the potential next Hearts manager has a bias towards UK based players - but what could that mean for Jamestown Analytics role at Tynecastle?

Hearts have made an official move to bring Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes to Tynecastle as they step up the search for Neil Critchley’s successor.

The 53-year old has delivered success with St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock throughout his time as a head coach in Scottish football and a big part of that has been his signings. It’s fair to say the former Rangers midfielder has a preference for UK based players which brings up the question of what that means for the current oversees players at Tynecastle and the club’s current recruitment process involving Jamestown Analytics.

Here are the 116 signings that McInnes made for Aberdeen and Kilmarnock:

Your next Hearts read: Inside Hearts and Jamestown: How the data analytics led Tynecastle officials to Derek McInnes twice

The former Manchester City midfielder was McInnes' first Dons signing and arrived from Dundee United after spells at Celtic and Middlesbrough. He spent three years at Pittodrie before returning to Tannadice in 2016.

1. Willo Flood

The former Manchester City midfielder was McInnes' first Dons signing and arrived from Dundee United after spells at Celtic and Middlesbrough. He spent three years at Pittodrie before returning to Tannadice in 2016. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
McInnes opted to add experience and brought the Scotland international to his hometown club for the first time where he spent three seasons before ending his playing career. He joined the coaching staff after hanging his boots up, would eventually become Dons manager and is now boss at Raith Rovers

2. Barry Robson

McInnes opted to add experience and brought the Scotland international to his hometown club for the first time where he spent three seasons before ending his playing career. He joined the coaching staff after hanging his boots up, would eventually become Dons manager and is now boss at Raith Rovers | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The EFL journeyman spent just one season at Pittodrie where he scored three goals in 20 appearances before returning to England's lower leagues with Stevenage.

3. Calvin Zola

The EFL journeyman spent just one season at Pittodrie where he scored three goals in 20 appearances before returning to England's lower leagues with Stevenage. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The former Rangers winger arrived after his release by Bolton Wanderers but managed less than ten appearances in one injury hampered season in the North East. Wen't on to play for St Mirren and Plymouth Arglye plus a host of clubs across the Scottish lower leagues

4. Gregg Wylde

The former Rangers winger arrived after his release by Bolton Wanderers but managed less than ten appearances in one injury hampered season in the North East. Wen't on to play for St Mirren and Plymouth Arglye plus a host of clubs across the Scottish lower leagues | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 29
Next Page
Related topics:Derek McInnesKilmarnockAberdeen
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice