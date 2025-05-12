Hearts have made an official move to bring Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes to Tynecastle as they step up the search for Neil Critchley’s successor.
The 53-year old has delivered success with St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock throughout his time as a head coach in Scottish football and a big part of that has been his signings. It’s fair to say the former Rangers midfielder has a preference for UK based players which brings up the question of what that means for the current oversees players at Tynecastle and the club’s current recruitment process involving Jamestown Analytics.
Here are the 116 signings that McInnes made for Aberdeen and Kilmarnock:
