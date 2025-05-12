Hearts have made an official move to bring Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes to Tynecastle as they step up the search for Neil Critchley’s successor.

The 53-year old has delivered success with St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock throughout his time as a head coach in Scottish football and a big part of that has been his signings. It’s fair to say the former Rangers midfielder has a preference for UK based players which brings up the question of what that means for the current oversees players at Tynecastle and the club’s current recruitment process involving Jamestown Analytics.