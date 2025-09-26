Hearts are in the midst of a new era backed by Tony Bloom.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He witnessed the Vladimir Romanov era first-hand - and a former Hearts manager says Tony Bloom’s investment stands out for one clear reason.

The Jambos have had £9.86m invested into them by the Brighton and Hove Albion owner, who’s Jamestown Analytics software turned the bedrock of their summer recruitment charge. Hearts are currently joint-top of the Premiership and hopes for a season to remember are already taking shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up is Falkirk, who are managed by ex-Jambos boss John McGlynn, who will return to Tynecastle this Saturday after a 2-2 draw midweek against Hibs. He is steadfast in belief that Hearts can win a trophy this season, with the Scottish Cup still to play for after Premier Sports Cup elimination. Longevity is what he reckons will see Bloom stand the test of time opposed to former owner Romanov’s madcap era that ended with administration.

John McGlynn on Hearts

McGlynn - who was previously a coach at Tynecastle for over a decade in various backroom roles between 1995-2006 before becoming gaffer from 2012 until 2013 - said: “Yes, they can. They did it before in the Vladimir Romanov era, splitting the Old Firm in the league and winning two Scottish Cups. It won't be easy, and the Glasgow teams won't just roll over and let that happen.

"But there's maybe a bit of the two of them not being at their best  although Celtic are still domestically in a very good position. There's definitely an opportunity there for Hearts, though.

"It's a game I always look forward to, particularly with the way Hearts are playing, they have got themselves in a good position. It does take you back to the very start of the Romanov era but this is going to have more longevity than that did. Hearts seem to be on a very sound footing and Derek is a top manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts under John McGlynn

"He's been around for a while, and did a great job at Aberdeen and also Kilmarnock. It's good to test your wits against people like Derek McInnes. We have to roll our sleeves up and work all the harder and try to come out of Tynecastle with a result. We'll only get better with experience and learning from each game as it comes.

"I'm pleased with the response, the spirit, mentality and resilience of the team the other night to come back from 2-0 down. That spirit is one of the reasons why they can come back in games. It's been building naturally over the three years that we've all been together."

McGlynn has also assessed his tenure in Gorgie that came right off the back of the 2012 Scottish Cup win, his reign remembered by many for close Europa League battles with Liverpool during his sole term that lasted less than a full season. He said: “For me, after five and a half years at Raith Rovers, it was probably the right time (to get a crack at the Hearts job), but it was probably the wrong time to be at Hearts. There was so much change going on, but I probably lasted longer than some. I felt there was pros and cons to it. I can look back at the two games against Liverpool fondly.

“I also look back fondly at getting the team to the League Cup final, which Hearts have got a horrendous record in. Our league form wasn’t great, we were trying to play good football but getting hit with sucker punches and losing games. On the back of winning the Scottish Cup with a 5-1 win against Hibs, there were high expectation but with only half of the Scottish Cup team left, it was always going to be difficult with the brief to bring in younger players because there was obviously no money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we did a reasonable job under the circumstances. It’s not done me any harm because I’m quite content with what I’ve done in football and where I am right now. I had a lot to thank Hearts for, for the opportunity I was given in the first place. Jim Jefferies and Billy Brown opened the door for me (in 1995) and I got in and had some great times there. I don’t have any ill feeling or resentment. You just deal with the cards you’re dealt.”