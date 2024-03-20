Peter Haring in Hearts contract address as he reveals surgery timeline after 'bitter' blow
Peter Haring has shared the frustration of going under the knife to fix his knee problem - and Hearts contract talks have not yet kicked off.
The midfielder has been out of action since January 2nd in a 2-1 win at Livingston. He has made 129 appearances across all competitions and scored 11 goals since signing for Tynecastle side from SV Ried six years ago, and has already battled lengthy injuries in Gorgie. He was out for a full season after a pelvic injury sustained in the 2019 Scottish Cup final and also battled concussion for four months last term.
He has confirmed that surgery is a bitter pill to swallow, with all focus now turning to making a recover. What comes next - and if he plays for Hearts again - is unknown with a timeline to return this term narrow.
He said Austrian publication Crown: "Of course, this is very bitter for me, but I will have an operation in a week. Unfortunately, conservative measures with the knee were unsuccessful and we tried everything to avoid surgery.
"I want to be fully fit and playing again by summer. But it looks like it will be very tight for this season. "First of all, I have to concentrate on a 100 per cent recovery.
"I will just see what happens about the end of my contract. I can't influence it much. I like it here, but I'm not averse to a new experience either. There have been no discussions with Hearts so far. But as I said, my focus is on health."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.