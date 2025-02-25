Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Hearts midfielder has returned to football at an ‘an exciting club’ after time out the game.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Haring has made his return to football after over a year out of action following time at Hearts.

The Austrian fan favourite’s time at Tynecastle was blighted by injuries but he persevered to still feature 129 times in maroon. He left at the end of last season and has spent almost all of this campaign without a club, until joining Austrian second tier side Floridsdorfer AC in the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

416 days on from his final competitive match for Hearts, a win away at Livingston in the Premiership, Haring played 90 minutes for his new club in a 1-1 vs SV Kapfenberg. It’s a boost for the midfielder who only managed that on three occasions in the league last season for Hearts.

New club verdict

Sporting director Lukas Fischer was left delighted when managing to get Haring in the door. He commented on the new signing: "Peter Haring is a player who, with his international experience and his game intelligence, fits in perfectly with us. He brings the calmness and presence that we need in defense and, with his personality, will be an asset to our team both on and off the pitch."

For the midfielder, he was happy to be back in the football mix. Haring added: "I am looking forward to taking on a new challenge at FAC and returning to my home country.

“FAC is an exciting club with clear goals and I want to do everything I can to contribute to the team's success. Being part of the training camp now is helping me a lot to integrate quickly into the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haring also helped with advice for new Jambo Michael Steinwender, who moved to Hearts in the winter window, with the defender’s agent a teammate of Haring at Rapid Vienna. He told Hearts TV: "They only said good things about the club. And when I heard about the fans and the crowd, I was very excited to come here."