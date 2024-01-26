Predicted Hearts team v Aberdeen as four changes expected

It was a rather hectic return to Scottish Premiership on Wednesday as an 86th minute Yutaro Oda goal helped them overturn a 2-0 deficit to defeat Dundee at Tynecastle.

Head coach Steven Naismith will hoping for similar in terms of result but with a little less stress as he welcome's Barry Robson's Aberdeen to Edinburgh this Saturday. Craig Halkett celebrated the midweek win by penning a new deal at the club and will keep his place in the back line.

However, teenager Macauley Tait, Alan Forrest and, of course, Yutaro Oda will be pushing for starting berths after coming off the bench during the remarkable comeback over Dundee.

Here is our predicted Hearts team to face Aberdeen at Tynecastle: